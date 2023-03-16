EDMONTON – NATIONAL NEWS – Tragic news struck the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) on Thursday, March 16, 2023, as two EPS officers were killed in the line of duty while responding to a family dispute call in a west Edmonton apartment complex.

The EPS has identified the deceased officers as Const. Brett Ryan, 30, with 5.5 years of service, and Const. Travis Jordan, 35, with 8.5 years of service.

Upon arrival at the apartment complex near 114 Avenue and 132 Street, the two officers entered the building and approached the suite, where they were shot by a young male suspect. According to reports, the officers did not have a chance to discharge their service weapons. The officers were immediately transported to the hospital, but they were both pronounced dead upon arrival.

The EPS Chief Dale McFee expressed his sorrow, stating that “This is an extremely tragic day for the Edmonton Police Service and our city. These officers gave their lives while trying to protect our community. They will never be forgotten.”

McFee added that the entire EPS family sends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased officers during this difficult time.

The young male suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A female complainant from the suite was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where she remains in stable condition.

The EPS Employee and Family Assistance Section has been deployed to assist the families of the deceased officers and other members of the police service. Funeral and procession details will be confirmed and shared with the community in the coming days.

The EPS has asked for the public’s support during this difficult time and urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the EPS immediately. The loss of these two brave officers is a tragic reminder of the risks that police officers face daily in their efforts to protect the community.