THUNDER BAY – Living – Get ready to bring your A-game, Thunder Bay! The city is calling on all talented individuals, food vendors, event vendors, artists, artisans, and community groups to join in on the fun for the 2023 community events season.

With 19 event days on the roster, including the fan-favorite Live on the Waterfront and Movie Nights in the Parks series, there’s no shortage of excitement to go around. Best of all, all events are completely free to the public, drawing in crowds of tens of thousands of attendees.

So mark your calendars for some of the biggest events of the season, including the thrilling Quest on May 12-13, the sky-high Kite Festival on June 3-4, and the patriotic Canada Day on the Waterfront on July 1. Plus, don’t miss out on the cuddly Teddy Bears Picnic on July 11, or the Live on the Waterfront extravaganza from July 12 to Aug. 30. And for all the movie buffs out there, get ready for Movie Nights in Parks on Aug. 10, 17, 24, and 31.

But wait, there’s more! Even after the snow starts falling, the fun doesn’t stop with Snowday on the Waterfront on Feb. 19, 2024. With so many incredible events to choose from, there’s truly something for everyone.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to www.thunderbay.ca/events to grab your application forms and join in on the action. Calling all talented performers – applications are due by Tuesday, April 11 at 4:30 pm. And for all food vendors, event vendors, community groups, and artists/artisans, be sure to get your applications in by Friday, April 28 at 4:30 pm. Remember, all applications must be emailed to culture@thunderbay.ca.