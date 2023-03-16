Seine River Village – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Seine River Village – Mine Centre due to expected snowfall and gusty northeasterly winds, which could cause blowing snow and reduce visibility.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected, along with gusty northeasterly winds that may result in blowing snow and reduce visibility at times.

Today, there is a chance of light snow, with a few centimetres of accumulation possible. However, the main event is forecast to begin this evening and continue into Friday night, with snow and local blowing snow expected.

The snow will taper off early Saturday morning.

Heavier snow and local blowing snow are expected to develop tonight into Friday, with a rapid accumulation of snow possible. This may result in reduced visibility, especially with any blowing snow.

As a result, poor weather conditions may lead to transportation delays.

If you must travel during this time, please turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance if visibility is reduced while driving.

For road conditions and other traveler information from the Ministry of Transportation, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.