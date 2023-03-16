SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – AMDOCs, a division of the Northwest Company that provides physician services in remote northern Canadian communities, will be discontinuing its Physician Services program.

Starting from June 24th, 2023, Mamow Health (previously known as First Nations Family Physicians and Health Services) will take over the physician services in Muskrat Dam First Nation, Pikangikum First Nation, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, and Lac Seul First Nation communities. The aim of this transition is to maintain the current services and enhance the much-needed physician services in these communities.

The AMDOCs physicians have established strong relationships with patients in these communities over the years, and this transition will guarantee uninterrupted service to all community members.

Alana Anderson, the Director of Mamow Health, states that Mamow Health will work closely with AMDOCs and their physicians to ensure a seamless transition of services and maintain continuity of care for each community.

Mamow Health was created by IFNA to enhance the health of its community members through better physician services, improved networking and communications with health programs and organizations, and direct funding and partnerships in pharmacy and other health services. This transition will enable Mamow Health to better support and work together with IFNA communities to enhance health and social services.

Dr. David Folk, the AMDOCS Medical Director, expresses excitement about the transition from AMDOCs to the Mamow Health team.

