FORT FRANCES – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has issued a plea for the driver of a snowmobile that plunged into the icy waters of Rainy Lake, near 5 Mile Dock Road, to come forward and contact the authorities so they can conduct a wellness check.

The incident was reported to Fort Frances OPP on March 15, 2023, at around 1:00 p.m. Witnesses stated that they saw a snowmobiler fall through the ice and then exit the area on a separate machine.

The OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) and K-9 have been deployed to help locate the male, but the police need the driver to come forward to confirm that there were no other occupants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.