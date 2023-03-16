Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The City of Thunder Bay is currently under a winter storm warning. A winter storm is expected to arrive late today and continue through Saturday, bringing with it heavy snow and gusty northeasterly winds.
Total snowfall amounts are predicted to reach between 20 and 30 cm, with the potential for local blowing snow that could reduce visibility to near zero at times.
Snow is expected to begin today, with a corridor of up to 5 cm accumulations possible ahead of the main event. Tonight into Friday, the snow will become heavy at times, and the gusty northeasterly winds will intensify, resulting in blowing snow. Travel may be significantly impacted, as snow may quickly accumulate, and visibility may be severely reduced.
The snow and blowing snow will continue throughout Friday and into Saturday before gradually tapering off on Saturday morning. Those in the affected areas are advised to exercise caution and prepare for significant travel delays and potential road closures.