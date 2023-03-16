THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There is a major dose of winter coming.

Thunder Bay

Attention Thunder Bay: Mother Nature is back with her special delivery of white fluffy stuff! Get ready for a generous amount of 5 to 10 cm of snow, plus a side order of freezing drizzle for some added excitement early in the morning. Don’t forget your ice skates for the morning commute! That is of course if the roads are passable.

As the day progresses, the winds will be picking up, so hold on tight to your toques and scarves! Wind gusts of up to 40 km/h are expected, so you might just end up flying like Mary Poppins!

The high for the day will be a lukewarm plus 1, but don’t be fooled – the wind chill will make it feel like you’re stuck in a walk-in freezer at minus 5 in the morning. Who needs a spa day when you can just step outside?

At night, the snow will be making a comeback, and it’s not playing around this time! Expect heavy snowfall with an additional 10 to 15 cm of the white stuff. The winds will be coming in from the north, making it feel colder than your ex’s heart at a chilly minus 12. Make sure to bundle up because the wind chill will be hitting you harder than a ton of bricks at minus 7 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 19 overnight.

And if you’re worried about that summer tan, fear not – the UV index is at a low 1, so you won’t be needing any sunscreen. Just make sure to bring a shovel and some hot cocoa, and you’ll be good to go! Stay safe and stay warm, Thunder Bay!

Fort Frances

Good news, Fort Frances! The skies will be blessing us with some light snow, so it’s time to break out the sleds and start planning that snowman-building competition! The local amount will be a humble 2 cm, but hey, we’ll take what we can get. The winds will be blowing in from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 – so hold on tight to your hats or risk looking like a tumbleweed rolling down the street.

Temperatures will be steady near minus 2, but with the wind chill factor, it’ll feel like you’re trapped in a meat locker at a chilly minus 9. Time to dig out those heavy-duty parkas and thermal underwear, folks!

As night falls, the snow will still be with us, providing a picturesque winter wonderland scene. Expect another 2 cm of snowfall, and those winds will still be howling at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The low for the night will be minus 8, but it’ll feel like a frigid minus 15 overnight – perfect for snuggling up with your furry friends or significant other.

Don’t worry about that summer glow – the UV index is at a low 1, so you won’t be needing any SPF for now. Just remember to bundle up and drive safely, and you’ll be able to conquer anything that Mother Nature throws your way. Stay warm, Fort Frances!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Listen up, Dryden – Mother Nature has decided to hit the snooze button on spring and bring us some delightful periods of light snow. And by delightful, we mean brace yourself for another round of shoveling and slipping on icy sidewalks. The local amount of snow will be a meager 2 cm, but that’s still enough to make the commute to work feel like an episode of Wipeout. The winds will be blowing up to 15 km/h, so hold onto your touques, folks!

The high for the day will be a teeth-chattering minus 2, but with the wind chill factor, it’ll feel like you’re auditioning for a role in Frozen 2 at a bone-chilling minus 10. Time to start layering like a cake, people!

As night falls, the snow will be making a comeback – this time with a local amount of 2 to 4 cm. The winds will be doing a dance from northwest to northeast at 20 km/h, so don’t forget to stretch before braving the outdoors. The low for the night will be a frosty minus 14, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like you’ve been teleported to the North Pole at minus 22. It’s time to bust out the hot cocoa and cozy blankets, folks!

And if you’re concerned about that summer tan, don’t be – the UV index is at a low 1, so you won’t be needing any sunscreen. Just make sure to keep your mittens close and your sense of humour closer, and you’ll be able to survive anything that winter throws your way. Stay warm, Dryden!

Kenora

Hello, Kenora – get ready for a day of mostly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. It’s like playing weather roulette, but with a slightly better chance of snow. The winds will be blowing in from the northwest at a brisk 20 km/h, so make sure to tie down any loose items or risk losing them to the wind tunnel.

The high for the day will be a chilly minus 2, but with the wind chill factor, it’ll feel like you’re stuck in a walk-in freezer at minus 14 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. Time to break out the balaclavas and hand warmers, folks!

As night falls, get ready for some light snowfall, with a total amount of 2 cm. The winds will be gusting up to 40 km/h, so hold onto your scarves tight or risk looking like a snow kite. The low for the night will be a frigid minus 14, but with the wind chill factor, it’ll feel like you’ve been banished to the ice planet Hoth at a shivering minus 20. It’s time to snuggle up with your favourite hot drink and a good book, folks!

Don’t forget that the UV index is at a moderate 3, so grab those shades if you’re feeling particularly trendy. But most importantly, remember to drive safely and take care of yourself in these chilly conditions. Stay warm, Kenora!

Sachigo Lake

Good morning, Sachigo Lake! Today’s forecast is as cloudy as your ex’s memory, with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning. The winds will be blowing in from the northeast at a brisk 20 km/h, so put on those snowshoes or risk being swept away by the chill.

The high for the day will be a frosty minus 12, but with the wind chill factor, it’ll feel like you’re standing on the surface of Pluto at a bone-chilling minus 36 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon. This is not the weather for a casual walk in the park, folks – the risk of frostbite is real. So make sure to bundle up and keep your extremities covered!

As night falls, the skies will remain mainly cloudy, and the winds will be gusting up to 40 km/h from the northeast. So if you’re planning on taking a moonlit stroll, remember to hold onto your hats and mittens tight or risk being whisked away to the North Pole.

The low for the night will be a teeth-chattering minus 21, but with the wind chill factor, it’ll feel like you’ve been locked in a walk-in freezer at minus 29. The risk of frostbite remains high, so make sure to cover up and stay safe!

The UV index is low at 2, so don’t forget to put on some sunscreen if you’re planning on enjoying the outdoors for an extended period of time. But most importantly, remember to take care of yourself and stay warm in these frigid conditions. If you want someone to blame, Rachanne is heading the Sachigo complaints department! Stay frosty, Sachigo Lake!