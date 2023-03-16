THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Officers have arrested three individuals in connection with drug dealing activities. The arrests for the drug charges happened on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The suspects include an Indigenous male and female, as well as a black male from Newmarket, Ontario.

The Indigenous male was found to have outstanding charges from an incident that occurred on December 6, 2021.

Similarly, the Indigenous female was on bail for a vehicle theft that occurred on February 24, 2023. The black male suspect was found to have outstanding drug trafficking charges from Newmarket, Ontario.

During the arrest, a substantial amount of fentanyl, cocaine, and cash were seized by the TBPS Officers.

A 38-year-old Glen Gord Campbell, born on August 14, 1984, was criminally charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and breach of release order.

33-year-old Becky Shannon Campbell, was charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and breach of release order.

The TBPS also charged a 22-year-old Jevonte Williams, with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.

Williams also has two outstanding drug trafficking charges in Newmarket, Ontario.

All three individuals were held overnight at Balmoral Police Station and were remanded into custody on Thursday, March 16, 2023. They are scheduled to appear in court next week for their future court appearances.

All accused are considered innocent until proven in a court of law.