THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The competition is heating up at Lappe Ski Centre! Yesterday was an action-packed day with the club team sprints, the Canadian College and University Nordic Championships (CCUNC), and the ParaNordic Championships. In the morning, all athletes completed a classic technique qualifier race, which determined their placement in the afternoon heats. Teams of two athletes were ranked by their combined times in the qualifier.

In the CCUNC men’s sprint, 13 teams participated in the sprint relay event, with each team member completing six laps of the 800m course for a total of 12 laps. Lakehead University athletes dominated the field with the gold medal team of Erikson Moore and Conor McGovern and the silver medal team of Alexander Randall and Erik Schlyter. In the CCUNC women’s sprint, Big Thunder Nordic member Sarah Cullinan and teammate Amelia Wells from Strathcona Nordic in BC skied away with the gold medal for the University of Calgary.

In the Open men’s category, Big Thunder Nordic athletes dominated the national field, taking three of the top five spots. Teammates Max Hollmann and Nicholas Randall took the gold, and their teammates Conor McGovern and Erik Schlyter grabbed the bronze. The third Big Thunder Nordic team of Tobias Quinn and Alexander Randall took the fifth position. In the Open women’s category, Lappe Nordic teammates Hannah Shields and Hannah Zavitz had a strong performance, finishing in sixth.

Today, Wednesday, March 15, is an official training day, with no races. But tomorrow, Thursday, March 16, races will resume with the mass start classic for U16, U18, ParaNordic standing, and ParaNordic Sit athletes. Athletes and spectators alike can visit zone4.ca for start times and live results. And for a link to the livestream of the races and the complete race schedule, be sure to check out www.canadianskinationals2023.ca.

And finally, for those of you planning to come out and watch the final two days of racing, all events take place at the Lappe Ski Centre, and it’s FREE! Come watch the races and see the newly renovated, fully accessible chalet. Plus, you’ll find Finnish pancakes, hot chocolate, and other goodies. Parking is limited on site, so carpooling is recommended.

We want to give a big shout-out to the government and municipal partners, as well as the presenting sponsors who have contributed to the success of the 2023 Nordiq Canada Ski Nationals: Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission, Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, City of Thunder Bay, 91.5 CKPR and Rock 94, Secure Store, Skiwax.ca, Big Thunder Orthopaedic Associates, CRC Communications, Esri Canada, Rollin’ Thunder, and Zizu Optics.

That’s it for now, folks. Stay tuned for more updates and results from the 2023 Nordiq Canada Ski Nationals!