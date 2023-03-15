CALGARY – BUSINESS – Workforce Forward, a leading organization that aims to advance economic prosperity among Indigenous peoples, has announced the return of its Indigenous workforce summit this year. The event will feature three in-person conferences in Calgary, Saskatoon, and Vancouver, as well as one virtual event.

The summit was initially held virtually out of the Calgary Market and has now introduced Saskatoon and Vancouver as additional host cities in response to the rising demand for Indigenous-centered education, training, and inclusion initiatives for workplaces.

The conference program includes dynamic panel discussions and intimate workshops, allowing attendees to meet and discover new ideas and practical strategies to implement equality, diversity, and Indigenous inclusion initiatives. The conference agenda, speakers, and topics are shaped by the Workforce Forward Leadership Council, which consists of established and emerging Indigenous leaders from across Canada.

“Indigenous talent is in high demand across all industries, and corporates are challenged to foster meaningful, supportive workplaces for Indigenous leaders to advance,” said Raylene Whitford, chair of the Indigenous Advisory Council at TC Energy and the Workforce Forward 2023 Leadership Council.

Workforce Forward was created to respond to the growing demand among business leaders, human resource specialists, and many other professionals seeking ways to foster a culture of belonging for Indigenous talent. Attendees will discover how to develop Indigenous inclusion initiatives, how to promote healthier Indigenous employee-to-employer relationships, how to align corporate social responsibilities to Indigenous communities, and much more.

“As an organization driven by a mission to advance economic prosperity among Indigenous peoples, we’re eager to bring Workforce Forward to Calgary, Saskatoon, and Vancouver professionals,” said Miki Reeder, CEO of Workforce Forward.

The conference will kick off in Calgary on Thursday, April 6, at The Westin, with visionary speakers such as SNC-LAVALIN’s national director, Indigenous relations, Ruby Littlechild; ATCO Gas’ cross-cultural and Indigenous relations manager, Jorge Avilés; and CEO of the Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR), Ioana Giurca, among many others. The conference will debut in Saskatoon on Tuesday, June 13, at TCU Place and at Vancouver’s Pan Pacific on Wednesday, September 6.

Workforce Forward is eligible for 8.5 CBD hours for members of CPHR Alberta, CPHR Saskatchewan, and CPHR British Columbia & Yukon. For more information on conference programming, speakers, and tickets, visit www.workforceforward.ca.