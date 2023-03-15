Spring time and March Break have many feeling that “There is Nothing to Do”.
How about going a little old school.
Here are some of the most popular board games of all time are:
- Chess: A classic strategy game for two players that dates back to the 15th century and possibly earlier. Chess is widely considered to be one of the most intellectually challenging and skillful games ever invented.
- Monopoly: A game of buying, selling, and trading properties on a board that represents different locations around the world. Monopoly was originally based on a game called The Landlord’s Game that was created in 1904 by Elizabeth Magie to illustrate the economic consequences of land monopoly.
- Scrabble: A word game for two to four players who use letter tiles to form words on a board. Scrabble was invented by Alfred Mosher Butts in 1938 and has become one of the most popular word games ever.
- Clue (or Cluedo): A murder mystery game for three to six players who have to deduce who killed Mr. Boddy, with what weapon, and in which room of his mansion. Clue was designed by Anthony E. Pratt in 1949 and has spawned many adaptations and variations.
- Backgammon: One of the oldest games in existence, dating back to around 3000 BC. Backgammon is a game of luck and skill for two players who move their pieces around a board according to the roll of dice.
- Checkers (or Draughts): A simple abstract strategy game for two players who move their pieces diagonally across an 8×8 board with the aim of capturing or blocking their opponent’s pieces. Checkers has been traced back to ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia.
- Trivial Pursuit: A trivia game for two to six players or teams who answer questions from various categories such as history, geography, entertainment, arts and literature, science and nature, and sports and leisure. Trivial Pursuit was created by Chris Haney and Scott Abbott in 1979 and became a global phenomenon in the 1980s.
- Catan (or The Settlers of Catan): A game of exploration, settlement, trade, and conflict for three to four players who try to build and develop their colonies on an island of Catan. Catan was designed by Klaus Teuber in 1995 and is one of the most influential modern board games.