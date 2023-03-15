Thunder Bay – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man faces charges of impaired driving and breaching probation after police received a 911 call about his erratic behaviour on Tuesday afternoon.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to the call around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 and found a grey SUV with the suspect in the driver’s seat in the 100 block of Caroline Street.

Police identified the suspect and noticed several signs that he was under the influence of drugs.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police also saw replica firearms in the suspect’s vehicle.

At the TBPS headquarters, a Drug Recognition Expert evaluated the suspect and confirmed that he was impaired by drugs.

Andrew Allan POST, 31, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired • Failure to Comply with Probation Order x 2

He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, March 15 and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.

The Thunder Bay Police Service thanks the public for calling 911 to report the suspected impaired driver. If you see someone who may be driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, please call 911.