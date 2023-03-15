“RoboForex is an online forex and CFD dealer that provides a large selection of dealing options for financial assets” — told Traders Union. We’ll examine company’s dealing conditions in more detail in this article.

RoboForex dealing Conditions

Low spreads, quick execution times, and flexible leverage choices are just a few of RoboForex trading conditions. Depending on the dealing instrument and account type, forex spreads can start as low as 0 pip.

Economic calendars, market research, and dealing signals are just a few of the trading information and tools that company provides. Trading decisions can be made more intelligently and sellers can stay current on market movements with the use of these resources.

Leverage up to 1:2000 is offered for several dealing assets on company original site, which also provides customizable leverage choices. The use of high leverage should only be done after carefully weighing the risks involved and the seller’s risk tolerance. High leverage can magnify both gains and losses.

Forex, equities, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more financial products are available for dealing with companies. About 12,000 assets are available for sellers to choose from, offering them a wide variety of possibilities to create a well-rounded dealing portfolio.

The features and dealing conditions of each dealer’s account vary to accommodate various dealing requirements and approaches. Beginners and sellers who want to begin with lower dealing volumes should use the Pro-Standard and Pro-Cent accounts. Because the Pro-Cent account has a minimum trade size of 0.01 lots, sellers on a tighter budget can use it. The sole fee assessed to the Pro-Standard account is a spread; there is no commission.

Sellers that demand quick execution times and access to large liquidity pools should open an ECN-Pro NDD account. The spread and commission are additional fees for this account. Lower commission rates are offered for greater dealing volumes. The commission varies depending on the volume of dealing.

For experienced sellers who need more sophisticated dealing tools and services, the Premier account is made available. In addition to the spread, this account also levies a commission per traded lot and has a $5,000 minimum deposit requirement. Compared to the ECN-Pro NDD account, the commission rates for the Prime account are cheaper, but some options, including VPS hosting, come at an extra cost.

Conclusion

RoboForex provides a large selection of financial instruments, many dealing platforms, and favorable dealing terms to accommodate various dealing requirements and preferences according to Traders Union. Depending on their level of experience and financial constraints, sellers can select from a number of trading accounts with various features and specifications. It is crucial for sellers to thoroughly examine the risk and needs of their dealing.