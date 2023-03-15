Thunder Bay – Weather – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for:

Thunder Bay – Major winter storm approaching from Thursday night to Saturday.

Risks: Heavy snow with possible accumulations of 15 to 30 cm. Strong northeast winds causing blowing snow and poor visibility.

Timing: Snow is expected Thursday before the main storm. Heavy snow and blowing snow will start Thursday evening. Snow and blowing snow will continue until Saturday afternoon.

Details: Snow on Thursday may result in up to 5 cm of snow in some areas before the winter storm. Heavy snow and strong northeast winds will develop Thursday night into Friday. Snow may pile up quickly and visibility may be very low, especially with any blowing snow. Travel may be significantly delayed or disrupted.

Winter storm warnings are likely to be issued as the event gets closer.