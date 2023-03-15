THUNDER BAY – Weather – There is a weather advisory in effect for Thunder Bay. Expect snow across parts of Western Ontario heading into the rest of March Break.

Thunder Bay

Hey Thunder Bay, get ready to say goodbye to your spring jackets as we welcome back Mr. Frost. Today, the skies are cloudy with a chance of feeling like -9 in the morning. Southwest winds blowing at 20 km/h will eventually chill out as we head into the afternoon, but don’t get too excited – it’s still going to be a brisk day with a high of only plus 4. Don’t forget to grab your sunnies, but not for the sun, as the UV index is a sad 2, or low.

Tonight, things are looking mainly cloudy, but wait – what’s that I see? Snow! That’s right folks, the sweet, sweet sound of shovelling is on its way. Get your shovels ready and your hot cocoa prepared because we’re expecting around 2 cm of snow. As the wind dies down to only 15 km/h, the temperature will drop to a chilly low of minus 3, with a wind chill of minus 6 overnight. Stay warm out there, Thunder Bay!

Fort Frances

Good morning Fort Frances! Today’s forecast is like trying to decide what to wear in the morning. It’s cloudy out there with a 40 percent chance of flurries, but wait – there’s more! There’s also a risk of freezing drizzle, so be careful out there folks. Winds up to 15 km/h will make it feel like minus 8 in the morning, so bundle up!

As we head into the afternoon, the temperature will warm up to a whopping plus 2! Who said we couldn’t have a heatwave in March? But let’s not get too excited because the UV index is only 1, or low. So if you were hoping to work on your tan, you might want to wait until the summer.

Tonight, we’ll be saying hello to our old friend snow as it begins to fall near midnight. We’re expecting around 2 cm of the white stuff, so make sure you have your shovels ready to go. Winds will remain up to 15 km/h, making it feel like minus 7 overnight. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 3, so be sure to snuggle up and stay warm.

That’s all for today’s weather report, Fort Frances. Stay safe out there and don’t forget to wear your mittens!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Hey, Dryden! Looks like the weather is playing games with us again. Today’s forecast is cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. But don’t worry, the winds coming in from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, will make sure your hair is blowing in the right direction. In the afternoon, the wind will chill out and become as light as a feather. The temperature will rise to a whopping plus 2, but don’t be fooled because the wind chill will still make it feel like minus 11 in the morning.

The UV index is 2, or low, so you might want to leave your sunglasses at home and grab your toque instead.

Tonight, we’re in for a treat because it’s going to be mainly cloudy. It’s like the sky is playing peek-a-boo with us! The winds will still be up to 15 km/h, so make sure to hold onto your hats. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 5, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 8 overnight. So make sure to snuggle up and get cozy because winter isn’t over yet, folks!

That’s all for today’s forecast, Dryden. Stay safe out there and don’t forget to enjoy the little things, like the sound of the wind howling outside your window!

Kenora

Good morning, Kenora! It’s a cloudy day today with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. So, if you’re heading out, make sure to bring your ice skates just in case! The wind is coming from the west at 20 km/h, but don’t worry, it’ll become as light as a feather in the morning. The temperature is going to be a big fat zero, so make sure to bundle up and wear all your layers. The wind chill will make it feel like minus 10 in the morning, so you might want to consider hibernating until the afternoon.

The UV index is 2, or low, so if you’re feeling adventurous, you can still go outside and build a snowman.

Tonight, it’s going to be mainly cloudy, which means that the stars are going to be playing hide and seek with us. The wind will still be up to 15 km/h, so don’t let it blow you away! The temperature will drop to a low of minus 5, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 9 overnight. So, make sure to snuggle up under your blankets and get ready for some cozy dreams!

That’s all for today’s forecast, Kenora! Stay safe out there and don’t forget to make the most of the snow, because who knows when it’ll be gone!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Well hello there, Wasaho Cree Nation! Looks like you’re in for some fun weather today. Get ready for periods of snow and local blowing snow, so hold onto your hats! But don’t worry, it’ll end near noon and then be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. You might get 2 to 4 cm of snow, so you might want to stock up on hot chocolate and marshmallows.

Make sure you bundle up because the wind will be northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, and the high will be a chilly minus 14. Oof, that’s colder than the ice in your freezer! The wind chill will be near minus 27, so it might be a good day to stay cozy indoors.

Tonight, it’ll be partly cloudy, and the wind will be northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40, but it’ll become light near midnight. The wind will become north 20 before morning, and the low will be a frigid minus 23. The wind chill will be minus 25 in the evening and minus 33 overnight, so make sure you’ve got your blankets and fuzzy socks ready! And don’t forget to watch out for frostbite. Stay safe and warm, Wasaho Cree Nation!