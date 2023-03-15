According to the police report, officers with the Greenstone OPP Detachment responded to a report of the theft from a commercial vehicle, which was parked outside a motel on the corner of Main Street and Second Avenue South-East in the Town of Geraldton on March 13, 2023.

The device, which is described as a large yellow box with blue writing on the top with the word “trimble”, has an estimated value of between $45,000 to $60,000. It measures approximately 61 cms X 81 cms X 23 cms (24 inches X 32 inches X nine inches).

The investigation is still ongoing, and the OPP is requesting anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. They also remind the public to lock their vehicles at all times and not to leave valuable objects or packages in plain view.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). They may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.