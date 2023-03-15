The new Mac mini is supercharged by the Powerful Silicon M2 or the all-new M2 Pro. With the M2 chip, Mac mini is even more powerful, capable, and affordable with a new starting price of just $799.

The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design.

The Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro delivers faster performance, even more unified memory, and advanced connectivity, including support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model. Paired with Studio Display and Magic accessories, along with the power and ease of macOS Ventura, Mac mini provides a phenomenal desktop experience that will take users’ productivity and creativity to the next level.

“With incredible capabilities and a wide array of connectivity in its compact design, Mac mini is used in so many places, in so many different ways. Today, we’re excited to take it even further with M2 and M2 Pro,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Bringing even more performance and a lower starting price, Mac mini with M2 is a tremendous value. And for users who need powerful pro performance, Mac mini with M2 Pro is unlike any other desktop in its class.”

Is the Mac Mini Your Next Computer?

The Mac Mini is Apple’s smallest and most affordable desktop computer, but don’t let its size or price fool you. The latest version of the Mac Mini, released in late 2020, features the powerful M1 chip that delivers impressive performance and efficiency. Whether you need a compact PC for your home office, your entertainment center, or your creative studio, the Mac Mini might be your next computer.

What Is the M1 Chip?

The M1 chip is Apple’s first system-on-a-chip (SoC) designed specifically for Mac computers. It combines the CPU, GPU, RAM, SSD controller, Neural Engine, and other components into a single chip that offers faster speeds, lower power consumption, and better integration than previous Intel-based Macs.

The M1 chip has an 8-core CPU that consists of four high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. This allows the Mac Mini to handle demanding tasks like video editing and gaming while also saving battery life for lighter tasks like web browsing and email. The M1 chip also has an 8-core GPU that delivers up to six times faster graphics performance than the previous generation of Mac Mini.

The M1 chip also supports up to 16 GB of unified memory that can be shared by both the CPU and GPU. This eliminates the need for separate memory pools and reduces latency and bandwidth issues. The M1 chip also has a 16-core Neural Engine that can perform up to 15 times faster machine learning tasks than the previous generation of Mac Mini.

What Are the Features of the Mac Mini?

The Mac Mini is a sleek-looking slab of metal with rounded corners and a polished Apple logo on top. It measures 1.4 by 7.7 by 7.7 inches (HWD) and weighs 2.6 pounds, making it easy to fit in any space or setup.

The back panel of the Mac Mini has a variety of ports for connectivity and expansion. It has two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports that support up to 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, two USB-A ports that support up to 5 Gbps data transfer speeds, an HDMI 2.0 port that supports up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz refresh rate, a Gigabit Ethernet port that can be upgraded to a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port for faster network speeds, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a power connector.

The Mac Mini also has Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity with other devices and accessories. It supports up to two displays at once: one with up to 6K resolution at 60 Hz via Thunderbolt/USB4 port, and one with up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz via HDMI port.

The Mac Mini comes with macOS Big Sur preinstalled, which is optimized for the M1 chip and offers new features like Control Center, Notification Center widgets, Safari improvements, Messages enhancements, Maps redesigns

and more.

How Much Does the Mac Mini Cost?

The base model of the Mac Mini starts at $699 USD / $899 CAD / £699 GBP / €799 EUR / $1099 AUD / ¥74800 JPY / ₹64900 INR / RMB5499 CNY (prices may vary depending on region). It comes with an M1 chip with an octa-core CPU (four high-performance cores + four high-efficiency cores), an octa-core GPU (seven active cores), an octa-core Neural Engine (16 active cores), as well as:

– **8 GB** of unified memory

– **256 GB** of SSD storage

– **Wi-Fi** 6 wireless networking

– **Bluetooth** 5 wireless technology

You can also customize your Mac Mini with more memory or storage options.