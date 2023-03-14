THuNDER BAY – LIVING – Is your teenager cranky? Are your children refusing to go to bed? Could it be too much time in front of screens?

Screen time is a hot-button issue for parents, as it can impact children’s physical and mental health.

While there is no universal answer for how much screen time is too much, there are a few guidelines to follow.

First, children under two should avoid any screen time at all. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, media exposure in this age group can disrupt sleeping and eating patterns and can cause behavioral issues.

For ages three to five, the maximum amount of time recommended is one hour per day. This is less than the two hours a day recommended for ages six and over.

Apart from the time limits, it is important to consider the type of content being watched.

Media such as videos, movies, and TV shows should be age-appropriate, and monitored to ensure that there is no offensive language or imagery.

Educational content is a better choice than shorter videos and games, as the child can learn while they are having fun.

Finally, it is important to balance screen time with physical activity and family time. Making sure that children are engaging in other activities, such as reading, going outdoors, and playing board games, can help ensure that screen time does not take over their lives.