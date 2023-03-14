THUNDER BAY – Missing – A 12-year-old Indigenous girl has been reported missing in Thunder Bay, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding her. Summer Smith was last seen on Monday, March 13, 2023, around 7:30 pm in the area of 1100 Arthur St.

According to the Thunder Bay Police Service, Smith is described as standing about 5’2″ tall with a medium build, medium-length dyed red hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a brown sweater, light brown cargo pants, Timberland boots, and carrying a pink and grey backpack.

Police are urging anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts to come forward. Those who have any details that may be relevant to the case are being asked to contact police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively investigating the case and is asking the public to remain vigilant and report any information that may assist in locating Smith.