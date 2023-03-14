THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A special weather statement has been issued for the City of Thunder Bay due to the possibility of a winter storm from late Thursday through Saturday. This storm may have significant impacts on travel due to heavy snowfall, with a total accumulation of 15 to 30 cm possible during this period. Additionally, gusty northeasterly winds may cause blowing snow, reducing visibility to near zero at times.

Snow is expected to begin on Thursday and will continue into Friday, with heavy snow and blowing snow developing Thursday night. The snow is expected to end early Saturday for areas north and west of Lake Superior, but may continue until Saturday afternoon for northeastern Ontario.

It is anticipated that the snow on Thursday will result in a corridor of 5 to 10 cm accumulations. However, there is still some uncertainty regarding the exact track of the system, which will impact total snowfall amounts. Travel delays and road closures may occur due to the heavy snow and reduced visibility.