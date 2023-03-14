RED LAKE – NEWS – A Sandy Lake man is facing impaired driving charges after a traffic stop in Balmertown on Saturday night.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), officers from the Red Lake and Ear Falls Detachments stopped a vehicle on Lassie Road around 11:13 p.m. on March 12th, 2023.

The police say they determined that the driver had been drinking alcohol and failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested and taken to the detachment for further testing.

Keith LINKLATER, 47, has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Red Lake on May 18th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

The OPP reminds drivers that impaired driving is a serious offence that can result in licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and higher insurance costs. They urge anyone who witnesses impaired driving to call 911 or report it to 1-888-310-1122.

Impaired Driving will Impact Your Life

An impaired driving charge can have a negative impact on your life in many ways. Some of the possible impacts are:

You can face criminal charges that can result in fines, jail time, licence suspensions, and ignition interlock requirements.

You can face immediate licence suspensions and vehicle impoundment by the province.

You can have difficulty finding car insurance or pay much higher premiums.

You can have a criminal record that can affect your employment, travel, and education opportunities.

You can cause harm or death to yourself or others on the road.

Impaired driving is not worth the risk. It is better to plan ahead and avoid driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. There are many alternatives to impaired driving, such as public transit, taxis, ride-sharing services, designated drivers, or staying overnight.