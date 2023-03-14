THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 26-year-old Charity Nothing, who has been reported missing. According to reports, Charity was last seen in the early hours of Monday, March 13th, in the vicinity of 200 Fitzgerald St.

Charity is an Indigenous female, standing at approximately 5’5″ tall, with a slender build, long black hair with brown highlights, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter parka.

Anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Charity Nothing is urged to contact the police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.