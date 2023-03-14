There are many events that happened on March 14th in Canada’s history. Here are some examples:

In 1916, women in Saskatchewan gained the right to vote and stand for election.

In 1928, the “Famous Five” asked the Supreme Court of Canada if the word “person” in Section 24 of the British North America Act included persons that were female.

In 1945, Canadian troops liberated Apeldoorn, a city in the Netherlands, from Nazi occupation.

In 1972, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau announced that Canada would recognize China as a sovereign state and establish diplomatic relations with Beijing.

In 1990, Elijah Harper, a Cree MLA from Manitoba, held an eagle feather as he voted against the Meech Lake Accord, effectively blocking its ratification by Manitoba’s legislature.