Thunder Bay – Weather – There is a mainly March Day in store across the region.

In the far North, keep an eye to a low pressure system currently in Manitoba. There are winter storm warnings in effect across Northern Manitoba.

Thunder Bay

Well, well, well, Thunder Bay, brace yourselves for a day of mixed emotions! The weather forecast says it’s going to be sunny, but the wind is planning to play a little game of hide and seek, becoming south 20 km/h later in the afternoon.

The high is expected to be minus 1, but the wind chill will make it feel like minus 23 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. So, if you’re planning to go outside, make sure you dress like an onion with layers upon layers!

Don’t forget to carry your sunscreen because the UV index is 3 or moderate, and the tan you get might fool some friends into thinking that you went south for March Break.

As the night sets in, it’s going to be a clear sky, but the clouds are planning to make an appearance near midnight, just like that friend who always shows up late to the party. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, and the low is going to be minus 10. But don’t worry, the temperature will rise to minus 3 by morning, so you won’t be a popsicle when you wake up.

Just be careful in the evening, as the wind chill will make it feel like minus 15. Stay warm, Thunder Bay!

Fort Frances

Hey, Fort Frances, guess what? It’s going to be sunny today! But wait, there’s more! The wind is going to become south 30 km/h gusting to 50, so hold onto your hats, folks! The high is going to be plus 2, but don’t get too excited because the wind chill is going to make it feel like minus 25 in the morning. Yikes, better make sure your winter coat is ready to go!

Don’t forget to grab your shades because the UV index is 3 or moderate, and we don’t want you to go blind from all that sunshine. As the night falls, it’s going to get a little gloomy with increasing cloudiness, and there’s a 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. The wind is going to continue to blow south 30 km/h gusting to 50, so hold onto your hats again!

The low is expected to be minus 4, and the wind chill is going to make it feel like minus 10 overnight. Brrr, sounds like a perfect night to snuggle under a blanket with a hot cup of cocoa! Stay warm, Fort Frances!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Well, well, well, Dryden and Vermilion Bay, looks like the sun has decided to make an appearance today! And not only that, the wind is also planning to join the party, becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. Hold onto your toupees, folks!

The high is expected to be plus 1, but don’t get too excited because the wind chill is going to make it feel like minus 21 in the morning. Brrr, better bundle up like a burrito if you’re planning to go outside! And don’t forget your shades because the UV index is 3 or moderate, and we don’t want you to end up looking like a raccoon.

As the night sets in, things are going to get a little gloomy with increasing cloudiness, and there’s a 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. The wind is going to continue to blow south 20 km/h gusting to 40, so hold onto your hats, folks! The low is expected to be minus 5, and the wind chill is going to make it feel like minus 12 overnight. Brrr, sounds like the perfect night to snuggle under a blanket with a hot cup of cocoa!

Stay warm, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! And remember, when life gives you snow, make snowmen!

Kenora

Hey there, Kenora, guess what? The sun is out and shining bright today! And not only that, but the wind has decided to make an appearance too, blowing south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Hold onto your hats, folks, or you might end up looking like Mary Poppins!

The high is expected to be plus 2, but don’t let that fool you, the wind chill is going to make it feel like minus 20 in the morning. Yikes, better layer up like a parfait, folks! And don’t forget to grab your shades because the UV index is 3 or moderate, and we don’t want you to end up looking like a lobster.

As the night falls, things are going to get a little cloudy with increasing cloudiness early in the evening. And to top it off, there’s a 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. The wind is going to continue to blow south 30 km/h gusting to 50, so hold onto your toupees, folks! The low is expected to be minus 4, and the wind chill is going to make it feel like minus 11. Brrr, sounds like the perfect night to curl up with a book and some hot chocolate!

Stay warm, Kenora! And remember, when life gives you snow, make snow angels!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Greetings, Wasaho Cree Nation! Today’s weather is like a mystery box – a mix of sun and cloud! But wait, there’s more! It’s going to become cloudy in the afternoon and the wind is expected to blow up to 15 km/h. Hold onto your hats, folks!

The high is predicted to be minus 4, but the wind chill is going to make it feel like minus 18 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. Better wrap yourself up like a burrito, or you might end up looking like a popsicle! Oh, and don’t forget to grab your sunscreen with a low UV index of 2. We don’t want you to end up looking like a tomato!

As the night rolls in, things are going to get a little dicey with cloudy skies and periods of snow and local blowing snow beginning in the evening. The snowfall amount is expected to be 2 to 4 cm, so get ready to build your snowman, folks! The wind is going to blow northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, so make sure you’ve got a good grip on your toque, or it might end up on the other side of the world. The low is predicted to be minus 17, and the wind chill is going to make it feel like minus 13 in the evening and minus 29 overnight. Yikes, sounds like a risk of frostbite! Better stay warm, or you might end up with some frosty fingers and toes!

Stay cozy, Wasaho Cree Nation! And remember, when life gives you snow, make snowballs!