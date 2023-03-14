Police Seek Assistance from Public

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a break and enter that occurred on March 14, 2023. The incident was reported to Fort Frances OPP at approximately 8:30 a.m., after Northwoods Gallery & Gifts was discovered to have been broken into overnight.

Police are still trying to determine the offence time and any potential suspects involved. An OPP Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO) has been dispatched to the scene to gather evidence, including photos and swabs, that may help identify the culprits.

The Rainy River District Crime Unit is also assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The OPP is urging anyone who may have witnessed the break and enter or has any information that could help with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also provide information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

The OPP is reminding the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their communities.