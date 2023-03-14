It is March Break, so you might be asking yourself, what can you do to get the children and grandchildren off the X-Box and doing something positive and fun.

Woodworking is a wonderful hobby that can develop creativity, problem-solving, and fine motor skills in children.

However, it also involves some risks and challenges, so it is important to introduce woodworking to children under ten in a safe and fun way.

Here are some tips and ideas for woodworking with young children:

Choose simple and age-appropriate projects that can be completed in a short time span. Some examples are wooden coasters, wind chimes, picture frames, treasure chests, or wooden cars.

Use soft and lightweight wood materials that are easy to cut and shape, such as balsa wood, pine wood, or plywood. Avoid hardwoods or treated wood that may splinter or release harmful chemicals.

Provide proper supervision and guidance when using tools such as saws, hammers, nails, screws, drills, or glue guns. Teach children how to use them safely and correctly. You may want to pre-cut some parts of the project or use pre-drilled holes for easier assembly.

Encourage children to express their creativity and individuality by decorating their projects with paint, stickers, glitter, beads, or other embellishments. Let them choose their own colors and designs.

Praise their efforts and achievements and display their finished projects proudly. Woodworking can boost their confidence and self-esteem as they see what they can create with their own hands.

Keeping your wood shop safer when grandchildren visit is important. Children are curious and will want to touch everything. Make sure your larger tools like table saws, your router table, table belt sander, and drill press are unplugged. Also ensure that the safety keys for larger power tools are put away.

Getting some hand tools that are child sized is also a good idea.

There are many online and offline stores that sell child-sized hand tools for woodworking. Some examples are:

The enjoyment that you feel in woodworking can be passed down to the younder generations. Have Fun!