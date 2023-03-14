NIPIGON – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged a woman for impaired driving on March 12, 2023, in the Township of Nipigon.

According to reports, the OPP officers were conducting a RIDE check on Railway Street when they stopped the female driver for a traffic violation.

The driver, identified as Cynthia MOORE (45) from Constance Lake, was exhibiting signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested.

MOORE has been charged with Operation while impaired, Operation while impaired – over 80, and Drive while under suspension under the Criminal Code and for a Highway Traffic Act violation.

The accused has been issued a 90-day license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impoundment. MOORE is set to appear in Nipigon Court on April 25, 2023.

The OPP has urged motorists to report impaired driving by contacting the police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911. Anonymous information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

What is the consequences of impaired driving?

Impaired driving is a serious offence in Ontario that can have severe consequences. Impaired driving means operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drug.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, you can face criminal charges if your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is 0.08 or higher, or if your ability to operate a vehicle is impaired by alcohol or a drug. You can also face provincial penalties if your BAC is between 0.05 and 0.079.

In addition, Ontario has zero-tolerance laws for young, novice and commercial drivers who cannot have any alcohol or drugs in their system. Some of the penalties for impaired driving include immediate licence suspension, fines, vehicle impoundment, education or treatment programs, and possible jail time.

An impaired driving charge can have a negative impact on your life in many ways. Some of the possible impacts are: