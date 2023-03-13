THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Corra Moskotaywenene, a 56-year-old Winnipeg female, who is wanted on warrants out of Winnipeg has been arrested and charged with stabbing her boyfriend in Thunder Bay early Monday morning.

Thunder Bay Police Officers responded to a call of a stabbing at a residence on the 200 block of Brodie Street South around 1:30 a.m. They found an indigenous male, identified as Ronald Matthews, suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police officers uncovered that the woman suspected of stabbing him was his girlfriend, who was on probation and had failed to appear in court in Winnipeg on charges of assault with a weapon. She was also on bail with conditions to reside in Winnipeg.

The officers located and arrested the woman at the scene. She has been identified as Corra Moskotaywenene, 56, of Winnipeg.

Moskotaywenene has been charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation. She was transported to the Thunder Bay Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday March 16, 2023.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.