Shamattawa – Weather – Environment Canada at 3:30 PM CDT on Monday, March 13, 2023, issued a snowfall warning has been issued for Shamattawa.

The forecast calls for a snowfall of 10 to 15 cm.

A low-pressure system will move across the central Prairies, bringing heavy snow to some parts of northern Manitoba from Tuesday to Tuesday night. The heaviest snowfall is expected on Tuesday afternoon and night, gradually tapering off throughout Wednesday.

It is likely that parts of Northern Ontario will see snow later in the week.