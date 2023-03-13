Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to Monday. The forecast is for a mixed bag of spring type conditions. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

Hey there, it’s time for your daily dose of weather wackiness from Thunder Bay!

Get ready for some chilly shenanigans as we kick off Monday with a sunny start! But hold on to your hats, because the wind is about to pick up and blow you away like a stack of pancakes in a hurricane! Well, not really, Winds will be at 20 km/h.

The mercury’s taking what as we are in the middle of March is a nosedive, so brace yourself for some typical T Bay weather! With a high of minus 3, you’ll won’t be colder than a polar bear’s toenails! However the wind chill will make you feel like you’re trekking through the frozen tundra with only a bikini on!

But hey, don’t let the chill get you down! The UV index is rocking a moderate 3, so get out there and soak up some rays while you can!

Monday night, things are looking clear as a crystal ball, but don’t let that fool you! The wind is still kicking around, and with a low of minus 21, you’ll be shivering like a leaf in a snowstorm! The wind chill is nothing to sneeze at either, so make sure you bundle up like a burrito to avoid the risk of frostbite!

So, folks, that’s your weather forecast for Thunder Bay! Stay warm, stay safe, and stay weird!

Fort Frances

Well hello there Fort Frances! It’s your friendly neighbourhood weather-caster here to give you the scoop on Monday’s forecast!

It’s a sunny day, folks! So get ready to rock those shades and soak up some much-needed vitamin D! But before you step out the door, hold onto your toques, because that wind is going to be up to 15 km/h!

And while the sun may be shining, the temperature is going to be what we expect for March in Western Ontario! With a high of minus 3, you’ll be feeling like spring is coming!

However the wind chill will make you feel like you’re starring in your very own Arctic adventure movie!

But wait, there’s more! As the day progresses, the wind chill will ease up and you’ll only feel as chilly as your math teacher’s stare when you were in high school! So don’t give up hope just yet!

The UV index is also hanging out at a moderate 3, so don’t forget to put on some sunscreen if you plan on being outside for more than 5 minutes!

At night, it’s going to be a clear sky and the stars will be shining bright like a diamond! But don’t be fooled by the serene atmosphere! The wind is still going to be up to 15 km/h and with a low of minus 17, you’ll be chillier than an ice cube in a deep freeze! And if you thought the daytime wind chill was bad, wait until you experience the nighttime wind chill! You’ll be bundled up like a mummy to avoid feeling like you’re on an expedition to the North Pole!

So there you have it, folks! The weather forecast for Fort Frances is a doozy! Stay warm, stay safe, and stay hilarious!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

GGGGOOOOOOOODDDDD MMMMMMOOOORRRRNING! Dryden and Vermilion Bay! Are you ready for some wacky weather on this fine Monday? Buckle up, because here we go!

First things first, it’s a sunny day, folks! Time to put on those shades and soak up some rays! But don’t get too comfortable, because the wind is up to 15 km/h!

And if the wind isn’t enough to make you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster, the temperature definitely will! With a high of minus 3, you’ll be starting to hope that spring is nears. And the wind chill? But don’t grab the golf clubs just yet!

As the day progresses, the wind chill will ease up and you’ll only feel like you’re strolling through the Arctic with a light jacket on! That’s good news, right?

The UV index is moderate at 3, so don’t forget to apply that sunscreen if you don’t want to end up looking like a lobster at the end of the day!

Now onto the night-time shenanigans! It’s a clear sky and the stars are out in full force, but hold onto your hats, folks! The wind is still up to 15 km/h! With a low of minus 15, you’ll be colder than a snowman’s nose! And the wind chill? It’ll make you feel like you’re on a mission to Pluto!

But fear not, if you bundle up like a burrito and huddle up with your loved ones, you’ll survive the night!

So there you have it, folks! The weather forecast for Dryden and Vermilion Bay is a doozy! Stay warm, stay safe, and stay funky!

Kenora

Well hello there Kenora! Are you ready for some weather that’s weirder than a three-headed moose? Buckle up, because here it comes!

First things first, it’s a sunny day! So put on your shades and get ready to feel like a rockstar! But don’t get too excited, because the wind is up to 15 km/h hardly enough to go fly a kite!

And if that wasn’t enough to make you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster, the temperature will definitely do the trick! With a high of minus 2, you’ll be feeling like breaking out the iced tea! And the wind chill? It’ won’t make you feel like you’re trapped in an igloo with a polar bear for a roommate, but have you starting to think about the opening of walleye season.

But hold onto your hats, because as the day progresses, the wind chill will ease up and you’ll feel like you’re on a tropical vacation! That’s good news, right?

The UV index is moderate at 3, so don’t forget to put on some sunscreen if you don’t want to end up looking like a roasted marshmallow by the end of the day! 🙂

Now onto the night-time shenanigans! It’s a few clouds, folks! So get ready to do some star-gazing! But don’t let those clouds fool you, the wind is still up to 15 km/h! With a low of minus 13, you’ll be walking fast on youe evening stroll! And the wind chill? It’ll make you feel like you’re stuck in a snow globe that’s being shaken by a giant!

But fear not, if you bundle up like a burrito and sip on some hot cocoa, you’ll survive the night!

So there you have it, folks! The weather forecast for Kenora is a wild ride! Stay warm, stay safe, and stay silly!

Sachigo Lake

Wachiya Sachigo Lake! Are you ready for some weather that’s wackier than a caribou on a pogo stick? Here it comes, hold onto your hats!

First things first, it’s a sunny day! So put on your shades and get ready to feel like a superstar! But don’t get too comfortable, because the wind is up to 15 km/h!

And if that wasn’t enough to make you feel like you’re in the middle of a snowstorm, the temperature definitely will! With a high of minus 5, you’ll be feeling like that frost on the windshield is a sign of pring And the wind chill? !

But fear not, as the day progresses, the wind chill will ease up and you’ll only feel like you’re trekking through a winter wonderland with a heavy jacket on! That’s good news, right?

The UV index is low at 2, so don’t forget to put on some sunscreen if you don’t want to end up looking like a snowman with a sunburn!

Now onto the night-time adventures! It’s a few clouds, folks! So get ready to do some star-gazing! But don’t let those clouds fool you, the wind is still up to 15 km/h! With a low of minus 15, you’ll be feeling like spring is coming!! And the wind chill? It’ll make you feel like you’re stuck in a snowstorm with no end in sight!

But don’t worry, if you cozy up with some hot cocoa and a warm blanket, you’ll survive the night!

So there you have it, folks! The weather forecast for Sachigo Lake is a real doozy! Stay warm, stay safe, and stay silly!