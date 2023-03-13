THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A man was rescued on Sunday evening, March 12th, after reportedly slipping on ice by McVicar’s Creek at the underpass at Algoma Street.

The incident was reported just after 5:50 p.m., and emergency services were dispatched to the scene, including Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Superior North EMS.

Initially, it was reported that a man had fallen from a bridge and onto the ice, but it is unclear if this was actually the case or simply an assumption made by the caller. Barricades were set up to block traffic in the area while rescue efforts were underway.

The adult male was eventually retrieved from the ice and taken to the hospital by ambulance for further evaluation and treatment of any injuries, although it is unknown if he was actually injured in the incident.

Further details about the incident are currently unavailable.