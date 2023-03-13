Thunder Bay – News – Dr. Michael Wilson, the Regional Supervising Coroner for North Region at Thunder Bay Office, has announced that the inquest into the death of Moses Beaver has been rescheduled. Mr. Beaver, who was 56 years old, passed away on February 13, 2017, in the hospital after being transferred from Thunder Bay Jail. The Coroners Act mandates an inquest into his death.

The objective of the inquest is to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Beaver’s death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future. The inquest is anticipated to take 20 days and will involve the testimonies of roughly 32 witnesses.

The inquest will commence on April 17, 2023, at 10 a.m., at the main floor auditorium located at 189 Red River Rd. in Thunder Bay. Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion will serve as the inquest officer, while Julian Roy and Robert Kozak will be the inquest counsel. For those who are unable to attend in person, the proceedings will be available live on the following link: https://firstclassfacilitation.ca/office-of-the-chief-coroner/inquest-into-the-death-of-moses-beaver/.