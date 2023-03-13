Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thuunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the public for assistance in locating a missing person by the name of Roberta OOMBASH. The 31-year-old female is from a Northern community and is not familiar with Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Roberta’s family members last heard from her at 0500 on March 12th, 2023, and are deeply concerned for her safety and wellbeing. Therefore, the Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Roberta OOMBASH is described as an Indigenous female, approximately 5’9″ tall, with a thin build, medium complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes. Unfortunately, no clothing descriptors are available at this time.

If anyone has any information about the missing person, they are urged to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

TBPS assures the public that all tips will be kept confidential.