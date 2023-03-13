THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Here are the latest updates from Day 3 of the 2023 Nordic Canada Ski Nationals, University (CCUNC) and Para Nordic Championships at the Lappe Ski Centre. And boy, do we have some exciting news for you!

The local athletes from Big Thunder Nordic and Lappe Nordic Ski clubs proved themselves today to be amongst the best in the country. In the U18 boys 1.0 km sprint race, it was Raleigh Tarte from Kimberley Nordic, BC, who took the gold medal.

Adam Heale from Black Jack, BC, came in a close second to take the silver, while Justin Boudreau from Monteriski, PQ, snagged the bronze. And let’s give a big shoutout to our teammates Edgar Sarrazin and Cedric Martel from Lappe Nordic Ski Club who made it to the quarterfinal heats and finished in 15th and 16th places, respectively. Willem van Duyn from Big Thunder Nordic also had a great run and finished 19th overall in a field of 106 athletes.

In the U16 boys 1.0 km sprint, Joël Thibault from Fondeurs-Laurentides, PQ, took the gold medal, followed closely by Lucas Gitt from the Hollyburn Ski Club, BC, who took the silver. Local athlete Mikkai Jones from Lappe Nordic grabbed the bronze medal with strong performances through all the heats. Willem Abbink also made it to the semifinal heats and finished 11th overall in a field of 87 athletes.

Moving on to the U18 girls 1.0 km race, Tory Audet from Club Chelsea Nordiq, PQ, claimed the gold medal. Alison Mackie from Edmonton Nordic, AB, grabbed the silver medal and Addison Frank from Nakkertok Nordic, ON, took the bronze medal. Maaritta Puiras from Lappe Nordic made it to the quarterfinal heats and finished 25th overall in a field of 95 athletes.

Finally, in the U16 girls 1.0 km race, Aramintha Bradford from Whitehorse Ski Club, YT, took home the gold medal. Marie Dubois from Mont-Sainte-Anne, PQ, took the silver, and Emelie Kvick from the Hollyburn Ski Club, BC, took the bronze. Four local skiers qualified for the quarterfinal heats from a field of 66 athletes, with Min Dobson from Lappe Nordic finishing in 15th place, Mackenzie Thompson from Big Thunder Nordic finishing in 16th place, Tzipi Levkoe-Stephens finishing in 20th place, and Sarah Kiiskila from Big Thunder Nordic finishing in 26th place.

As we gear up for Day 4 of the 2023 Nationals, we can hardly wait for the classic technique club team sprints. Categories include CCUNC Men, CCUNC Women, Challenge Boys (U16/U18), Challenge Girls (U16/U18), Open Men (U20/senior), and Open Women (U20/senior). The race order for the day is posted on the official website, along with athlete start times and live results.

We’d like to give a big thanks to our government and municipal partners, as well as presenting sponsors who have contributed to the success of the 2023 Nordiq Canada Ski Nationals: Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission, Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, City of Thunder Bay, 91-5 CKPR and Rock 94, Secure Store, and Skiwax.ca.