THUNDER BAY – Weather – The weather advisory issued by Environment Canada continues. A low pressure system will continue to produce snow over the area and will taper to periods of light snow this afternoon.

This morning Environment Canada provided this Update:

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Additional snow accumulations up to 5 cm. Higher amounts near 10 cm are possible in areas south of Thunder Bay closer to the Minnesota border.

Visibility may be reduced at times in snow and local blowing snow.

Timing: Now through this afternoon.