Here are some notable events that occurred on March 12 in different years:
- In 1921, the Capitol Theatre, a lush 2,500 seat movie palace, opened on Vancouver’s Granville Street.
- In 1938, Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King met with German Chancellor Adolf Hitler in Berlin, becoming the first and only Canadian leader to do so2.
- In 1947, Lester B. Pearson, then undersecretary of state for external affairs, supported the Truman Doctrine, which pledged U.S. aid to countries threatened by communism, in a speech at the UN Security Council2.
- In 1955, the Canadian Labour Congress was formed by the merger of the Trades and Labour Congress of Canada and the Canadian Congress of Labour2.
- In 1985, the federal government announced a $20-million contribution to the Terry Fox Marathon of Hope cancer research fund, matching the amount raised by Fox’s cross-country run in 19802.