Thunder Bay

Hold onto your mittens folks, Thunder Bay is in for a snowy treat! We’re talking a local amount of 2 to 4 cm, so break out your rulers and start measuring those snowdrifts! The wind will be coming from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, so hold onto your hats and scarves or they’ll be long gone.

Temperatures will be colder than your ex’s heart, with a high of minus 6 and a wind chill of minus 18 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon. I hope you’re bundled up like a mummy because you’re going to need it!

The UV index is a sad 1, which means you won’t get a tan today. But hey, you can still have fun making snow angels, right?

As for tonight, we’ll have periods of light snow ending near midnight, so don’t stay up too late. The wind will be coming from the north at 20 km/h, but don’t worry, it’ll become light in the evening. The low will be minus 14, and the wind chill will be minus 13 in the evening and a frigid minus 20 overnight. Better snuggle up with a hot chocolate and a warm blanket!

Fort Frances