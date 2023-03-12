THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s restaurant at 81 Cumberland Street North on of Saturday evening, March 11, 2023.

Reportedly a group of individuals in the restaurant were allegedly causing a commotion, and one person had assaulted a McDonald’s staff member.

Police took a suspect into custody upon arriving at the scene.

Upon arrest, the male suspect allegedly attempted to provide police with a different name than his own.

TBPS was however to identify the accused as 30-year-old Luke Wade Shingebis.

Luke Wade Shingebis was charged with assault and obstructing police officers.

Shingebis was held overnight at the Balmoral Police Station.

Shingebis was released on Sunday morning, March 12, 2023, by a Justce of the Peace who placed bail conditions on the accused.

These conditions include not attending the McDonald’s restaurant on 81 Cumberland Street North, not possessing any weapons, and having no contact with the victim.

Shingebis is next scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2023.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.