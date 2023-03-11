THUNDER BAY WEATHER – A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson, Atikokan, Shebandowan, Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River, Seine River Village, Mine Centre.

The advisory warns of potential hazards including snow accumulation of up to 10 cm and reduced visibility in snow. The inclement weather is expected to begin this afternoon and continue through Sunday morning, with a low-pressure system producing snow that will taper to periods of light snow by tomorrow morning.

Travel in the affected areas may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Caution is advised when walking or driving, as visibility may be suddenly reduced in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.