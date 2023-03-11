THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The City of Thunder Bay is currently under a winter weather travel advisory, which will be in effect from this evening until Sunday. The following hazards are expected during this period:

Total snow accumulation of up to 10 cm is expected.

Areas closer to the Minnesota border may experience higher amounts of snow, up to 15 cm.

Visibility may be reduced at times due to snow and local blowing snow.

A low-pressure system will move into the area tonight, resulting in snowfall that will persist until Sunday afternoon. As a result, sudden changes in weather may make travel hazardous. Please be prepared for rapidly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, and exercise caution when traveling on surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots, which may become icy and slippery.

Stay safe and keep an eye on the latest weather updates.