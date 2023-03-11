Whiteshell – WEATHER – Hold on to your hats and put on your snow boots, because it’s about to get real chilly up in here!

We’ve got a snowfall warning in effect for a bunch of places with complicated names like Buffalo Point Res. and Northwest Angle Prov. Forest, R.M. of Piney incl. Sandilands and Sprague. Yep, you heard that right – snow is on the way, and it’s not messing around.

We’re talking 10 to 20 centimeters of the white stuff, people. That’s a lot of snowflakes! And it’s not just gonna be a quick flurry, oh no. This snow is settling in for the long haul, starting Friday night and sticking around through Sunday morning.

Apparently, some low pressure system over in Montana is causing all this drama. It’s tracking eastward and bringing all that snow with it, making its way into Manitoba and causing a ruckus along the way.

But that’s not all, folks. This snow means business, and it’s bringing some moderate easterly winds with it too. That’s right, get ready for some blowing snow action! Travel conditions might not be ideal, so watch out for any slippery spots.

If things get even more intense, there might be some additional warnings or advisories – so keep your eyes peeled. But don’t worry, the snow will eventually taper off and leave us in peace. It’ll start saying its goodbyes Saturday overnight in southwestern Manitoba and Sunday morning in the Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba.

So there you have it, folks. Stay warm, stay safe, and don’t forget to build a snowman or two while you’re at it!