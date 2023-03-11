There are plenty of fun activities you can do with your grandchildren when they come to visit! Here are some ideas:

Play games: Whether it’s a classic board game, a fun card game, or a silly game of charades, playing games with your grandkids is a great way to bond and have fun. Cook or bake together: Get your grandkids involved in the kitchen by teaching them a family recipe, or let them pick out a fun recipe to try together. Not only will you have fun cooking and baking, but you’ll also get to enjoy a delicious treat at the end! Go on a nature walk: Take a stroll through a nearby park or nature trail, and enjoy the sights and sounds of the great outdoors. Point out different plants and animals, and encourage your grandkids to ask questions and explore. Have a movie or game night: Pop some popcorn, grab some snacks, and settle in for a cozy night of movies or games. Let your grandkids pick out their favorites, and enjoy some quality time together. Read books together: Whether it’s a silly picture book or a classic novel, reading together is a great way to bond and spark your grandkids’ imaginations.

Remember, the most important thing is to spend time with your grandkids and make memories together. Have fun, and enjoy each other’s company!