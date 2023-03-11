THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On Friday March 10, 2023, Thunder Bay Police Officers carried out a traffic stop on a Chevrolet SUV. It was discovered that the driver, an indigenous male, was on bail and probation and was also wanted on bench and arrest warrants. The driver was also found to have a driving prohibition.

Further search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a Sig Sauer P229 9mm handgun with ammunition, cocaine, and cash. A male passenger was also arrested.

Wesley Ostamus, a 45-year-old male, was charged with driving while prohibited, failure to attend court three countss, breaching bail conditions two counts, breaching probation three counts.

Ostamus also faces more charges including careless storage of a firearm, carrying a firearm for a purpose dangerous to the public, possessing a firearm while prohibited two counts, possessing a firearm without a license, being an occupant of a motor vehicle with a restricted firearm, having readily accessible ammunition, possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing proceeds of crime under $5000.

Sheldon Yesno, a 42-year-old male, was charged with careless storage of a firearm, carrying a firearm for a purpose dangerous to the public, possessing a firearm without a license, being an occupant of a motor vehicle with a restricted firearm, having readily accessible ammunition, possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing proceeds of crime under $5000.

Both Ostamus and Yesno were held overnight at Balmoral Police Station and transported to Thunder Bay Jail on Saturday March 11, 2023. They both will have upcoming court appearances this week.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.