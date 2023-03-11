Thunder Bay – Weather – A weather advisory is currently in effect for the City of Thunder Bay, warning of potential travel difficulties due to winter weather. The advisory will take effect this evening and remain in place until Sunday.

Expected hazards include snow accumulation of approximately 10 cm, with the possibility of even higher amounts due to lake enhancement south of Thunder Bay. Snow may also cause reduced visibility and local blowing snow.

Snow is expected to begin early this evening and continue until tomorrow morning, with light snow continuing throughout Sunday as well. The inclement weather is the result of a low-pressure system moving into the area.