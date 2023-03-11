Thunder Bay, Ontario – The Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) has announced the extension of Mr. Malcolm Mercer’s appointment as Administrator of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board (TBPSB) in order to continue providing oversight of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) and the delivery of police services to the community.

The OCPC has issued an Order effective March 9, 2023, extending Mr. Mercer’s appointment until March 31, 2024, with the possibility of cancellation or extension if necessary.

The decision to extend Mr. Mercer’s appointment was made following a review of the Original Order, the October 14, 2022 Order, the report of Mr. Mercer dated August 18, 2022, and the report of the Independent Expert Panel.

The OCPC has determined that an emergency continues to exist in the TBPSB oversight of the TBPS.

Mr. Mercer will continue in his role as Administrator to oversee the transition to new leadership on the TBPSB and TBPS, and to ensure good governance at both levels.

He will transition to an observer role to ensure progress is being made on implementing the recommendations made as a result of the investigation into the TBPSB led by Senator Murray Sinclair (Commission’s 2018 Report).

Once new TBPSB and TBPS leadership are operating effectively and making progress on these important matters, Mr. Mercer will relinquish his position as Administrator.

The OCPC is an independent, quasi-judicial agency that hears appeals, adjudicates applications, conducts investigations, and resolves disputes regarding the oversight and provision of policing services. Its powers and duties come from the Police Services Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.15, particularly sections 22 & 25 of the PSA.

The extension of Mr. Mercer’s appointment ensures that the community of Thunder Bay will continue to receive effective and accountable policing services.