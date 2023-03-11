Thunder Bay – Weather – There are weather alerts for Southern Manitoba with snow in the forecast, expect a wintery day for Saturday with the potential for snow across Western Ontario.

Thunder Bay

Hey there, NetNewsLedger readers! If you’re living it up in Thunder Bay, you’re in for a treat – or a chill, rather.

Today’s forecast is all about clouds, baby. We’re looking at some mainly cloudy skies, with a side of wind. Oh yeah, the wind is becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. So, if you were planning on flying a kite today, you might want to reconsider.

The high temperature for the day is a whopping minus 4. Yep, that’s right, we’re in the negatives now, people. But wait, it gets better – the wind chill is going to be minus 24 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. That’s colder than a polar bear’s toenails!

As for the UV index, it’s a measly 2 or low. So, if you were hoping to get a tan, you’re out of luck.

Now, if you’re a night owl, you’re in for a real treat. We’ve got some clouds rolling in for the evening, and they’re bringing snow with them. Yep, it’s time to bust out those snow boots and shovels, because we’re expecting some periods of snow beginning in the evening.

But that’s not all, folks. There’s a risk of snow squalls overnight, which could lead to some local blowing snow. We’re talking about 10 cm of snow in some areas! The wind is going to become northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the evening, so hold on to your hats.

The low temperature for the night is minus 10, and the wind chill is going to be minus 8 in the evening and minus 19 overnight. That’s colder than a freezer full of ice cream!

So there you have it, folks. If you’re in Thunder Bay, bundle up, stay warm, and don’t forget to make some snow angels while you’re at it!

Fort Frances

Hey there, Fort Frances folks! Get ready to dust off your snow shovels, because we’re in for some of the fluffy white stuff.

Today’s forecast is all about clouds, baby. We’re looking at some cloudy skies, with a side of snow. That’s right, the snow is starting near noon and we’re expecting around 2 to 4 cm of it. So, if you were planning on lounging on your lawn chair, you might want to rethink that idea.

The wind is going to be a bit gusty too, with an east wind of 20 km/h gusting to 40. Hold on to your hats and don’t let them fly away!

The high temperature for the day is minus 5, but wait, it gets better! The wind chill is going to be minus 24 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. That’s colder than a polar bear’s momma!

As for the UV index, it’s a sad 2 or low. So, if you were hoping to get a tan, you’re better off waiting for a beach day.

Now, if you’re a night owl, you’re in for a real treat. We’ve got some more snow coming our way, with periods of snow and around 5 cm of it. The wind is going to be a bit gusty too, with an east wind of 20 km/h gusting to 40.

The low temperature for the night is minus 9, and the wind chill is going to be near minus 16. That’s colder than a freezer full of popsicles!

So there you have it, Fort Frances friends. Stay warm, stay cozy, and don’t forget to build a snowman or two while you’re at it!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Hey there, Dryden pals! Are you ready for some weather whiplash?

Today’s forecast is a bit of a mixed bag. We’re starting off with some sunshine early in the morning, but don’t get too attached to it because a mix of sun and clouds is rolling in. And with that comes periods of snow in the afternoon. We’re expecting around 2 cm of snow, which is like a light dusting of powdered sugar on your morning pancakes.

The wind is also going to be a bit of a factor today, with an east wind of 20 km/h gusting to 40. So, if you’re planning on wearing a hat, make sure it’s tied down tight or you’ll be chasing it down the street.

The high temperature for the day is minus 5, but don’t let that fool you. The wind chill is going to be minus 25 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. That’s colder than an ice cube’s heart!

As for the UV index, it’s a moderate 3. So, if you’re planning on spending some time outside, don’t forget the sunscreen or you’ll end up looking like a lobster.

Now, for all you night owls out there, we’ve got some more snow coming our way. Periods of snow are expected with around 2 to 4 cm of it. The wind is going to be a bit stronger too, with an east wind of 30 km/h gusting to 50. Hold on to your hats, folks!

The low temperature for the night is minus 11, and the wind chill is going to be minus 12 in the evening and minus 19 overnight. That’s colder than a snowman’s toes!

So there you have it, Dryden friends. Grab your mittens and bundle up, because it’s going to be a chilly one out there. But hey, at least we get to enjoy some pretty snow, right?

Kenora

Well, well, well, look who it is – it’s all you cool cats and kittens in Kenora! Get ready for some weather that’s as unpredictable as a toddler on a sugar rush.

Today, we’re starting off with a mix of sun and cloud, which is like having a best of both worlds scenario. But don’t get too comfortable, because things are about to get cloudy around noon, and we’re going to have some snow coming our way. We’re talking about 2 to 4 cm of snow, which is like a light dusting of parmesan cheese on your pasta.

The wind is also going to be a bit of a showoff today, with an east wind of 30 km/h gusting to 50. So if you see any flying objects out there, don’t worry, it’s just your neighbor’s patio furniture.

The high temperature for the day is minus 5, which is like a freezer trying to keep its cool. The wind chill is going to be minus 22 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon, so make sure to wear all your warm layers like a burrito of coziness.

As for the UV index, it’s a low 2, so no need to bust out the sunscreen just yet. Unless you want to pretend you’re on a tropical beach and live in denial for a bit.

Now, let’s talk about tonight. We’ve got more snow coming our way with around 2 to 4 cm of it. The wind is going to be a bit calmer than during the day, with an east wind of 20 km/h gusting to 40. But don’t let your guard down – it’s still going to be chilly out there.

The low temperature for the night is minus 10, and the wind chill is going to be minus 12 in the evening and minus 18 overnight. So, snuggle up with a hot cocoa, and let’s all collectively pray for spring to arrive soon.

There you have it, Kenora buddies! It’s going to be a snowy and windy day, but as long as we’ve got each other and our warm blankets, we’ll get through it together.

Peawanuck

Welcome to Peawanuck, the land of sun, cloud, and chilly winds that’ll turn your nose into an icicle. Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, so you can expect the weather to be as indecisive as your friend who can’t make up their mind about what to order at a restaurant.

The wind will be up to 15 km/h, which means you won’t really have to hold on to your hats. The high will be a frosty minus 13, with a wind chill that’ll make you wish you were cuddled up in a heated blanket all day. As for the UV index, let’s just say you won’t be getting a tan today – it’s 2 or low.

Now, let’s talk about the night. You might see a few clouds hanging around, but don’t worry – they’re just here to keep you company as you freeze your toes off. The wind will still be up to 15 km/h, so you’ll need to make sure your snowman doesn’t blow away. The low will be a bone-chilling minus 22, with a wind chill that’ll make you wonder why you ever left the comfort of your igloo. So, bundle up and stay warm, Peawanuck!