THUNDER BAY – NEWS – At around 11:30 PM, Thunder Bay Fire was dispatched to a structural fire in the 200 block of Windsor Street. Upon arrival, the responding crews were met with thick smoke emanating from the building.

The initial team promptly entered the premises and effectively extinguished the flames with the application of water. Thankfully, all residents had already evacuated before the fire department arrived, and there were no reported injuries to either civilians or firefighters. The incident required the assistance of six Pumpers, an aerial ladder, and a Command vehicle.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue wants to emphasize the importance of never leaving cooking unattended and ensuring that all smoke detectors are in functional condition for all residents.