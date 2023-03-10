If you’re one of those people who believe that the best way to cook is by using an old cast iron frying pan that’s been passed down from generation to generation, then congratulations – you’re a member of the cast iron cult. And if you’re not, then let me tell you a little bit about this magical cooking tool that will change your life.

First off, let’s talk about the weight of these things. You could probably use one as a weapon if you needed to defend yourself. But that’s not what it’s for. No, it’s for cooking delicious food that will make your taste buds sing.

But before you can do that, you need to season your pan. And I don’t mean sprinkle some salt and pepper on it. No, I mean you need to coat it in oil and bake it in the oven for a few hours. Yes, you read that right – a few hours. And don’t even think about using soap to clean it afterwards. Just use some hot water and a stiff brush. If you do use soap, the cast iron gods will strike you down with lightning.

Once your pan is properly seasoned, you can start cooking. But be warned, cast iron pans get really hot, so you need to be careful. And don’t even think about trying to flip your food with one hand like you can with those flimsy non-stick pans. You need two hands and some serious upper body strength to flip anything in a cast iron pan.

But the best thing about cast iron pans is the flavour. You can cook just about anything in them – from steak to pancakes to vegetables – and everything will come out tasting like it was cooked over an open fire. And if you’re lucky enough to have inherited a pan from your grandparents, then you’ll be able to taste a little bit of their love in every bite.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about using a cast iron frying pan. Sure, it’s heavy and requires a bit of maintenance, but the flavour is worth it. And who knows, maybe one day you’ll be able to pass it down to your grandchildren and start your own cast iron cult.