TORONTO – Weather – The City of Toronto is currently under a winter weather travel advisory with a weather advisory in effect. Snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 10 cm and reduced visibility, which may be heavy at times. This will begin this morning and taper off in the evening.

The snowfall will be widespread, covering southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe, and is expected to impact the evening commute. Motorists are advised to anticipate hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust their travel plans accordingly. They should also be prepared to modify their driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, drivers should turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance.

The TTC says during the wintry weather conditions that have arrived in Toronto, all services will continue to run as scheduled.

There is no scheduled subway closure this weekend and unless conditions warrant otherwise, Line 3 Scarborough and all bus stops will remain in service.

As always, TTC staff will monitor conditions in real time with updates posted through service alerts, on Twitter @TTCnotices and on www.ttc.ca

Those needing to get around during the snow event are encouraged to use public transit.

For travellers, it is likely a good idea to check with your airline through the winter conditions.

Roads and conditions can be monitored on 511.ca