Thunder Bay, ON – As the spring weather arrives, the city’s outdoor rinks are facing deteriorating ice conditions, prompting the closure of some rinks for the season and others restricted to “boot-only.”

The following rinks are now closed for the season: Wilson Park rink, Third & High Park rink, Woodside Parkette pond, Anten Parkette pond, Picton Parkette pond, Waddington Park loop, and Brent Park loop.

James Street South rink and Minnesota Park rink remain open but are now “boot-only,” meaning that skates are not permitted.

City staff will continue to monitor the ice conditions daily as spring conditions change. Prince Arthur’s Landing rink remains open, and other outdoor rinks remain open for those who want to enjoy some time skating before the season ends.

“As we get closer to summer, the ice at some of the rinks is softening and melting,” said Guy Walter, Acting Manager, Parks & Open Spaces. “Currently, many rinks remain open for those who want to get out and skate before the season is over.”

Residents are advised to check the city’s website for updates on outdoor rink closures and conditions.